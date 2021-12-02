Malayalam
Students' organisations put the brakes on govt's attempt to increase concession

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Representational photo
Representational photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government on Thursday failed to convince the students' organisations on increasing the student concession as demanded by private bus owners.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju told media persons here that a meeting held in the presence of Minister for Education V Sivankutty did not arrive at a conclusion as the students' representatives have insisted on maintaining the minimum concession at Rs 1.

"We will meet Justice Ramachandran Commission next week to hold further discussions with students organisations," said minister Raju.

The commission had earlier recommended revising the students' concession by increasing the minimum fare from Rs 1 to Rs 5 while the bus owners have been demanding Rs 6.

"The bus owners are apprehensive over sustaining at the existing rates with fuel charges remaining high," said the minister.

The minister claimed that the LDF government has not hiked students' concession and said that it was last increased in 2012 during the UDF government's term.

