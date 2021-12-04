COVID-19: 4,557 cases in Kerala on Saturday, TPR at 7.74%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,557 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after testing 58,817 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 7.74 per cent.
After 5,108 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 43,771. Among them, only 7.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.
COVID fatalities reached 41,439, after 263 previously undocumented deaths and 52 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
The state has reported 51,61,471 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,75,605 recovered.
Of the positive cases, 38 were health workers, while nine had come from outside the state and 4,305 infected through contact. The source of infection of 205 among them is unknown.
Meanwhile, India reported its third case of Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday from Gujarat. On Thursday, two cases were reported from Karnataka.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Thiruvananthapuram- 814
Ernakulam- 606
Kozhikode- 566
Thrissur- 489
Kollam- 350
Kottayam- 347
Kannur- 276
Malappuram- 233
Pathanamthitta- 211
Alappuzha- 160
Palakkad- 151
Idukki- 139
Wayanad- 135
Kasaragod- 80
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram- 928,
Ernakulam-806
Pathanamthitta- 603
Thrissur- 433
Kozhikode- 400
Kannur- 373
Kollam-369
Kottayam- 284
Alappuzha- 255
Wayanad-207
Idukki-139
Malappuram- 130
Palakkad- 104
Kasaragod- 77
Vaccination and quarantine
Till Friday, 96.4 per cent (2,57,69,285) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 67.3 per cent (1,79,93,740) received both the doses.
As of now, a total of 1,64,747 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,60,333 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,414 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 299. people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.
There are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.