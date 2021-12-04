Suicide turns out to be murder a year later! Woman arrested for druggie son's killing

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a youth which was considered as due to suicide for over a year has turned out to be a murder. A woman has now been arrested by the police on charges of killing her son. She has been charged of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Nadira, 43, of Kalluvettankuzhi "Plankalavila" is the accused. She allegedly killed her son Siddique, who, under the influence of drugs, tried to molest his sister.

Though Siddique's death was earlier considered as a case of suicide, it was found in the police investigation after a year that the mother killed the son during the commotion that broke out during the molestation bid.

The police began investigation in the right earnest after it smelt foul over the hurried manner in which Siddique's burial was planned. Just before the burial, the police intervened and took the body for postmortem by just telling the family that it was taken for COVID-19 testing. But during the autopsy, it was found that he was strangled to death.

Keeping the post-mortem report as a closely guarded secret, the police had been continuing with the probe for the last year. Finally, the police got the lead that the crime took place during the altercation in which the mother tried to save her daughter from her son, who is heavily addicted to drugs.

Nadira told the police that the incident occurred when she tried to defend herself of the beastily attack from his son. She caught hold of his son's throat when he tried to molest her daughter. In the melee that followed, the shawl worn by Nadira entangled around Siddique's throat. When she pushed him down, he choked as the shawl tightened around his neck, police stated, citing her deposition.