IMD forecasts isolated heavy rain with lightning in Kerala till tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy blowing of winds and Isolated heavy rain with lightning in Kerala till tomorrow. The lightning is most likely to happen between 2 pm to 10 pm.

Today, the yellow alert is in force in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram. There will be yellow alert tomorrow in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The IMD has predicted isolated cases of heavy rain with lightning. Authorities have warned of alert equivalent to orange alert in the hilly areas that have received heavy rains in the last many days. However, no restriction is placed on carrying out fishing activities in the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast.

The IMD has forecast the formation of a cyclone due to the presence of "Jawed" cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is expected to hit the Puri coast in Orissa with extremely low pressure. Later, the less intense cyclone may move to the Odisha-Bengal coast.

Thousands of people have been shifted to safer places from the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and West Midnapore districts in West Bengal. Almost 50,000 people have been shifted to safer places from the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.