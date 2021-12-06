COVID-19: 3,277 cases in Kerala on Monday, death toll nears 42K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 3,277 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after testing 45,412 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 7.21 per cent.

After 5,833 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 40,730. Among them, only 8 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

COVID fatalities reached 41,768, after 138 previously undocumented deaths and 30 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,69,198‬ COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,86,044 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 25 were health workers, while nine had come from outside the state and 3,056 infected through contact. The source of infection of 187 among them is unknown.

Meanwhile, India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday - nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 568

Kozhikode - 503

Thiruvananthapuram - 482

Kottayam - 286

Kannur - 267

Thrissur - 262

Kollam - 200

Idukki - 142

Malappuram - 135

Alappuzha - 123

Palakkad - 99

Pathanamthitta - 95

Wayanad - 62

Kasaragod – 53

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram - 938

Kollam - 524

Pathanamthitta - 323

Alappuzha - 174

Kottayam - 461

Idukki - 146

Ernakulam - 724

Thrissur - 598

Palakkad - 187

Malappuram - 397

Kozhikode - 741

Wayanad - 266

Kannur - 287

Kasaragod - 67

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 96.5 per cent (2,57,94,411) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 68 per cent (1,81,81,212) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,66,787 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,62,029 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,758 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 255 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.