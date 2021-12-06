Model who arrived for photoshoot gang-raped for 3 days in Kochi lodge

Kochi: Kerala Police has arrested a man in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman at a lodge here.

According to the police, the woman, a fashion model hailing from Malappuram, has alleged that she had arrived for a photoshoot but was given drinks laced with drugs, and thereafter, gang-raped by three men at the lodge where she was put up earlier this month.

The sexual assault continued from December 1 to December 3, she has alleged in her complaint.

They recorded the video of the assault and used it to allegedly blackmail and intimidate me and continue the rape, the woman further alleged in the complaint.

One of the accused, Salim Kumar (33), has been arrested and a search is on for the other two -- Ajmal and Shameer, police said in a release.

A case has also been registered against the lodge owner Cristeena who is now absconding. The lodge was also sealed by the police.

It was on November 28 that the woman reached Kochi. The culprits had invited her there on the pretext of a photoshoot.

Kumar, whom the woman knew, had made the arrangements for her stay at Cristeena Residency in a secluded area near the Infopark at Kakkanad.

Though they invited her to their room later that night, she refused. It was then that their true ploy was revealed.

They sent pictures of girls who had "co-operated" with them to my phone in an attempt to lure me, the woman told Manorama Online.

Later with the connivance of Cristeena, the lodge owner, the three accused gave me drinks laced with drugs and gang-raped me, her complaint read.

"They burst into my room and sexually assaulted me. They locked me up thereaftter," the woman said in her statement.

"These people [culprits] are luring girls from Kerala and other states and keeping them in Kochi lodges for nefarious purposes," the woman added.

Did police let the culprits escape?

Even as the case gathers momentum, the woman has lambasted the police for their demeaning behaviour and aired concerns that the police was in fact working in collusion with the culprits, letting them escape.

When they had gone to the lodge to prepare a preliminary report, the room was found to have been cleaned, the woman elaborated.

She also claimed Cristeena was also at the lodge then. However, the police was not keen to take her into custody or even question her.

She also alleged that the police has acted in an inappropriate manner when she arrived at the police station to lodge her complaint.

However, police has denied these allegations and said that the case was being investigated and there were no lapses.