Landslide on Punalur-Chenkotta rail section, 4 trains partially cancelled

Thirvananthapuram: Four trains were partially cancelled following the landslide in the Punalur-Chenkotta rail on Monday night.

The landslide occurred between Bhagavathipuram and New Arayankaavu railway station.

The Kollam-Chennai Egmore Daily Express (Train No 16102) which was scheduled to start from Kollam at 12pm, will start from Chenkotta instead.

The Palakkad-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express (Train No 16792) service which started journey on Monday and Chennai Egmore -Kollam Daily Express (Train No 16101), ended their service at Punalur and Chenkotta, respectively.

The Tirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Express (Train No 16791) which was scheduled to start from Tirunelveli at 11.20 pm started service from Punalur.