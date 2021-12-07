Mullaperiyar: Kerala seeks SC's intervention as TN continues to release water without warning

Idukki: Kerala is preparing to go on the offensive against Tamil Nadu over the Mullaperiyar Dam issue.

Kerala Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine said on Tuesday that the state will file an interim application in the Supreme Court seeking urgent intervention.

All possible attention with alacrity is being given to conduct of Mullaperiyar SC case. Regarding recent unilateral actions of TN in repeatedly releasing huge quantity of water at night, new and specific IA will be filed tomorrow before SC seeking its urgent intervention. — Roshy Augustine (@roshyminister) December 7, 2021

The move comes at a time Kerala government has been pressurised by the locals and the opposition after Tamil Nadu repeatedly released a large quantity of water without warning from the dam, often at night.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu had released 12,654 cusecs after raising nine shutters of the 126-year-old dam each by 120 cm.

The main opposition, the UDF, led by Congress had criticised the state government of 'inaction' after people residing along the Periyar protested that water was entering their homes by the untimely release.

There is a monitoring committee in place on the directions of the Supreme Court. The committee had decided that Mullaperiyar shutters would not be raised without sufficient warning in advance to Kerala. It was also decided that water will not be released at night.

However, the Kerala government said that Tamil Nadu has been releasing water without adequate warning each time the rule curve goes past 142 ft.

Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan said that the "plight of the people in the downstream areas was tragic. Every time the dam's shutters are raised at night, water enters their homes". "For the last one week, Tamil Nadu has been releasing water at night."

Representatives of locals told Manorama News on Tuesday that they were scared for their lives. "There are children and elderly people at homes, where can we run. A solution has to be found, this is not the time to fight over politics," the person said.

Kerala MPs (& a Bengali supporter) gathered in Parliament this morning to protest the dangers posed to the state by the Mullaperiyar dam. The slogan is equitable: “Water for Tamil Nadu, safety for Kerala”. A new & safer dam should be built for the purpose. pic.twitter.com/CsulqV8u7s — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 7, 2021

Congress MPs protest before Parliament

At least seven Congress MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, protested before the Parliament demanding the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Water for Tamil Nadu, safety for Kerala," was the slogan they raised. "Narendra Modi must answer," the MPs shouted.

Benny Behanan, Dean Kuriakose, Kodikunnil Suresh, Hibi Eden and Ramya Haridas were the others who protested.

Tharoor tweeted that their demand was for constructing a 'new and safer dam'.