Thrissur-native Pradeep died alongside General Rawat in chopper crash

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 08, 2021 10:36 PM IST
A Pradeep.

A Malayali was among the 13 confirmed fatalities in the Air Force helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep, a native of Ponnukkara Village in Thrissur district, was involved in the accident that claimed the life of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Pradeep had joined the Air Force in 2004 and had served in various states, including in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

He had been stationed at Coimbatore, where his wife and two children are residing. Pradeep's parents and a brother are back home in Thrissur, reported Manorama News.

