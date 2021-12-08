Thrissur-native Pradeep died alongside General Rawat in chopper crash

A Malayali was among the 13 confirmed fatalities in the Air Force helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep, a native of Ponnukkara Village in Thrissur district, was involved in the accident that claimed the life of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

#IndianArmy also conveys heartfelt condolences & stands firm in support of the bereaved families of the following personnel.

Brig LS Lidder

Lt Col H Singh

Wg Cdr PS Chauhan

Sqn Ldr K Singh

JWO Das

JWO Pradeep A

Hav Satpal

Nk Gursewak Singh

Nk Jitender

L/Nk Vivek

L/Nk S Teja (3/n) pic.twitter.com/7Ij7YBYi2J — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 8, 2021

Pradeep had joined the Air Force in 2004 and had served in various states, including in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

He had been stationed at Coimbatore, where his wife and two children are residing. Pradeep's parents and a brother are back home in Thrissur, reported Manorama News.