Kuttippuram police on night patrol rescue youth found in a pool of blood in ATM kiosk

Kuttippuram: A youth was found in a pool of blood at an ATM counter here in the wee hours of Tuesday. Blood was oozing from his injured throat as a police patrol team entered the ATM at around 1.30 am as part of the night duty.

The police team led by SI TM Vinod and Civil Police Officer Riyas saw the youth sitting on the corner of the ATM counter with a serious injury on his throat. He was seen keeping his face down. The cops noticed a pool of blood lying on the floor.

The moment the youth saw the police, he turned violent. The police, with the help of local people, took him out of the ATM counter. He was then taken to the Kuttipuram Government Taluk Hospital and from there to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

By Tuesday afternoon, he was taken to a private hospital in Kochi. Latest reports suggest the timely intervention of the Kuttippuram police proved to be critical in saving his life.

The ATM counter is situated on the Kuttippuram-Tirur Road in Kerala's Malappuram district.

Early probe revealed the youth is a native of Ernakulam. It is still not known what exactly had happened at the ATM.