'No.18 Hotel' had stash of drugs worth Rs 5 crore the very night two models were killed

Kochi: The role of the drug mafia active in Kochi has been suspected in several crimes linked to the hospitality and entertainment industry. The Crime Branch probe into the death of three people, including two models, in a crash crash in the wee hours of November 1 has exposed the role of drug peddlers and the shady goings-on at No. 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi where the deceased had partied hours before the accident.

The investigators handling the case have gathered information that chemical drugs worth Rs 5 crore were stored in the hotel on this day.

A gang from Bangalore allegedly supplied the cache of drugs to the hotel in October. The gang reportedly had drug deals with the first accused in the case Saiju Thankachan.



Such a large quantity of drugs was stored in the hotel in order for use at night parties to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming New Year celebrations.



Police also doubt that Saiju himself might have brought drugs to the hotel with the belief that no one would cast any doubt since he used to be a regular visitor to the hotel.



After retrieving videos from Saiju's mobile phone which showed extensive operation of drugs mafia, the police inquiry into the model death case is also turning out to be an investigation aimed at busting the drug mafia operations in Kochi.



Hotel owner questioned again

The third accused in the case and owner of the No 18 hotel Roy Vayalatt was once again questioned by the Crime Branch probe team.



Inspector Ananthalal questioned Roy, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital, for a few days after getting bail in the case.



The accident



The car carrying fashion models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan and two others crashed into a tree on the median near Chakkaraparambu on the Vyttila-Edappally stretch of the Ernakulam Bypass early on November 1. While Basheer and Shajan were killed instantly, their friend Mohammad Ashiq died a few days later. They were pursued by Saiju Thankachan in another car.