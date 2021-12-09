4,169 new COVID cases in Kerala after 66K tests on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,169 new COVID cases and 4,357 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 40,546.

So far, 50,99,620 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 3,912 contracted the virus through contact while 5 came from outside the state and 23 are healthcare workers.

A total of 66,715 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 759, 691 and 526 respectively.

A total of 52 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 42,239.

There are currently 1,63,498 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,58,897 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,601 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 759

Ernakulam - 691

Kozhikode - 526

Thrissur - 341

Kottayam - 317

Kollam - 300

Kannur - 287

Pathanamthitta - 172

Malappuram - 161

Palakkad - 142

Alappuzha - 141

Idukki - 140

Wayanad - 98

Kasaragod - 94

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 759

Ernakulam - 691

Kozhikode - 526

Thrissur - 341

Kottayam - 317

Kollam - 300

Kannur - 287

Pathanamthitta - 172

Malappuram - 161

Palakkad - 142

Alappuzha - 141

Idukki - 140

Wayanad - 98

Kasaragod - 94