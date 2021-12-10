BJP enraged as Kerala govt pleader pens Facebook post against deifying Gen Bipin Rawat

Kochi: The BJP in Kerala has demanded action on state government pleader Resmitha Ramachandran for her controversial Facebook post on Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Resmitha Ramachandran had summarised her highly-critical five-point post titled 'How I remember Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat', by saying 'death doesn't make a person holy!'.

The post published on Thursday evening has been widely shared with several users who engaged with it reacting vehemently.

With Ramachandran retaining the post on her timeline despite heavy criticism, the BJP was enraged.

After the state president of BJP, K Surendran, demanded the state government take action on the pleader, Yuva Morcha, the party's youth wing, filed a complaint.

"Strongly condemn the derogatory remarks made by Adv Rashmita (sic) Ramachandran, Kerala Govt Pleader, against the CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. Left-Jihadi forces are insulting our Nation. I urge the CM @vijayanpinarayi to remove her from the post & take action against these traitors," tweeted Surendran.

Later, P Shyam Raj, the state general secretary of Yuva Morcha demanded an FIR on the official for her social media post.