Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday reported 3,972 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 4,836 recoveries from the infection.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day dropped to 5.94% after 66,788 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

It was the lowest recorded TPR in Kerala in over eight months. On April 7 this year, Kerala's TPR had been 5.78% after 3,502 cases were reported from 60,554 samples tested.

Kerala also showed improvement in the active cases department by clocking fewer than 40,000 cases since April 10. There are 39,341 COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

It was on April 10, 2021 that Kerala previously saw the active cases fall under the 40k-mark when there were 39,778 cases.



COVID-19-related toll reached 42,579 in Kerala. On Friday, in addition to 31 recent fatalities, 309 previously undocumented deaths were also added to the official list.

Of the fresh cases, 3,736 persons contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection in 200 remain unknown. At least 26 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram - 690

Ernakulam - 658

Kozhikode - 469

Thrissur - 352

Kottayam - 332

Kannur - 278

Kollam - 261

Pathanamthitta - 164

Malappuram - 157

Alappuzha - 152

Idukki - 144

Palakkad - 123

Wayanad - 105

Kasaragod - 87



District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram - 958

Kollam - 275

Pathanamthitta - 172

Alappuzha - 172

Kottayam - 419

Idukki - 201

Ernakulam - 760

Thrissur - 491

Palakkad - 150

Malappuram - 105

Kozhikode - 759

Wayanad - 76

Kannur - 236

Kasaragod - 62