Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday reported 3,972 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 4,836 recoveries from the infection.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day dropped to 5.94% after 66,788 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
It was the lowest recorded TPR in Kerala in over eight months. On April 7 this year, Kerala's TPR had been 5.78% after 3,502 cases were reported from 60,554 samples tested.
Kerala also showed improvement in the active cases department by clocking fewer than 40,000 cases since April 10. There are 39,341 COVID-19 cases in the state at present.
It was on April 10, 2021 that Kerala previously saw the active cases fall under the 40k-mark when there were 39,778 cases.
COVID-19-related toll reached 42,579 in Kerala. On Friday, in addition to 31 recent fatalities, 309 previously undocumented deaths were also added to the official list.
Of the fresh cases, 3,736 persons contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection in 200 remain unknown. At least 26 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram - 690
Ernakulam - 658
Kozhikode - 469
Thrissur - 352
Kottayam - 332
Kannur - 278
Kollam - 261
Pathanamthitta - 164
Malappuram - 157
Alappuzha - 152
Idukki - 144
Palakkad - 123
Wayanad - 105
Kasaragod - 87
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram - 958
Kollam - 275
Pathanamthitta - 172
Alappuzha - 172
Kottayam - 419
Idukki - 201
Ernakulam - 760
Thrissur - 491
Palakkad - 150
Malappuram - 105
Kozhikode - 759
Wayanad - 76
Kannur - 236
Kasaragod - 62