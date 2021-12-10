'We won't accept if you claim to represent all Muslims,' Pinarayi tells IUML

Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the identity of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) that organised a protest at the Kozhikode Beach on Thursday evening against the state government's decision to hand over Waqf Board appointments to the PSC.

"First, decide who you are.. a political party or a religious organisation?" the chief minister said here on Friday.

IUML leaders, especially its national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty had warned the LDF government to face the consequences for "touching on minority rights".

"Are you claiming to be the voice of all Muslims in the country? If that is what you are claiming, we don't intend to accept it that's all we have to say now," said a furious Vijayan.

"We have held talks with various Mulsim organisations - Samstha represented by Jifri Thangal and the factions led by others - and they are all aware of the matter.



"But these people (IUML) say they are not aware, who cares about that. Do what you can, it doesn't bother us," said Vijayan.