COVID-19: Kerala reports 3,795 fresh cases, TPR at 6.50%

Thiruvananthapuram: Active cases of coronavirus in Kerala dropped to 38,583 after 3,795 fresh positives and 4,308 recoveries from the infection were reported on Saturday.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) that had slipped under 6% on Friday after nearly eight months, increased slightly to 6.50% after 58,344 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19-related fatalities reached 42,824 in Kerala. On Saturday, 50 recent deaths and 195 previously undocumented ones were made official by the state health department.
Of the fresh cases reported on the day, 3,556 were infected through contacts while the sources of infection in 200 remain unknown. Besides, 25 healthcare workers and 14 persons who reached the state recently, were also confirmed with the coronavirus.
Over 70% fully vaccinated
Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said that over 70% of the state's eligible population was fully vaccinated.
As of Saturday, 70.6% (1,88,64,300) had received both doses of the anti-COVID vaccination. At least 96.8% (2,58,79,843) have received the first dose of the vaccination, the minister said in a press release.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram - 681
Ernakulam - 543
Thrissur - 445
Kozhikode - 413
Kottayam - 312
Kollam - 310
Kannur - 202
Malappuram - 192
Pathanamthitta - 146
Alappuzha - 139
Idukki - 132
Palakkad - 110
Wayanad - 91
Kasaragod - 79
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram - 595
Kollam - 249
Pathanamthitta - 222
Alappuzha - 141
Kottayam - 370
Idukki - 185
Ernakulam - 768
Thrissur - 389
Palakkad - 14
Malappuram - 209
Kozhikode - 522
Wayanad - 267
Kannur - 309
Kasaragod - 68