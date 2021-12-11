COVID-19: Kerala reports 3,795 fresh cases, TPR at 6.50%

Thiruvananthapuram: Active cases of coronavirus in Kerala dropped to 38,583 after 3,795 fresh positives and 4,308 recoveries from the infection were reported on Saturday.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) that had slipped under 6% on Friday after nearly eight months, increased slightly to 6.50% after 58,344 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19-related fatalities reached 42,824 in Kerala. On Saturday, 50 recent deaths and 195 previously undocumented ones were made official by the state health department.

Of the fresh cases reported on the day, 3,556 were infected through contacts while the sources of infection in 200 remain unknown. Besides, 25 healthcare workers and 14 persons who reached the state recently, were also confirmed with the coronavirus.

Over 70% fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said that over 70% of the state's eligible population was fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 70.6% (1,88,64,300) had received both doses of the anti-COVID vaccination. At least 96.8% (2,58,79,843) have received the first dose of the vaccination, the minister said in a press release.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram - 681

Ernakulam - 543

Thrissur - 445

Kozhikode - 413

Kottayam - 312

Kollam - 310

Kannur - 202

Malappuram - 192

Pathanamthitta - 146

Alappuzha - 139

Idukki - 132

Palakkad - 110

Wayanad - 91

Kasaragod - 79



District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram - 595

Kollam - 249

Pathanamthitta - 222

Alappuzha - 141

Kottayam - 370

Idukki - 185

Ernakulam - 768

Thrissur - 389

Palakkad - 14

Malappuram - 209

Kozhikode - 522

Wayanad - 267

Kannur - 309

Kasaragod - 68