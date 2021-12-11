Malayalam
Gangsters murder rival in Thiruvananthapuram, chop off a foot and throw it on roadside

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 11, 2021 08:41 PM IST
The gangsters left in bikes and auto after attacking Sudheesh at Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.
Thiruvananthapuram: A local gangster was hacked to death by rivals, who chopped off a foot and threw it on the roadside at Pothencode here on Saturday.

The victim, Sudheesh, a native of Kalloor, died at the Medical College Hospital.

The police said that Sudheesh had a criminal record and the attack was part of a gang war. The attackers had travelled over half a kilometre with a part of Sudheesh's leg before dumping it.

The incident took place by 2.30 pm when a 12-member gang chased Sudheesh, who had taken refuge at a relative's house, and hacked him.

The gang that had arrived in two bikes and an auto destroyed window panes and door of the house he was hiding in. It is understood that there were over a hundred cuts on Sudheesh's body.

A police team is camping at the location. The accused have been identified, the cops said.

