Kerala medicos continue strike, boycott emergency duties

Thiruvananthapuram: The post-graduate (PG) medical students of government-run medical colleges in Kerala continued their indefinite strike raising various demands on Friday, despite the government deciding to appoint 373 non-academic junior residents.

The striking medicos said the appointment of junior residents would not reduce their workload, one of the demands the protesters have raised.

The 373 non-academic junior resident doctors would comprise only one-fifth of the required strength, office-bearers of the Kerala Medical Post-graduate Association said.

The resident doctors would continue boycotting emergency services such as intensive care and labour rooms, but would perform COVID-19 duties.

They demanded the government to announce a deadline for the appointment of junior residents. The protesters also urged the government to place a demand before the Supreme Court to advance the first-year PG admissions, and grant the withheld hike in stipend.

Health Minister Veena Geroge asked the PG doctors to call off their strike that has been causing hardships to the common man.

She said the government has heeded to their demands of appointing all those who had passed as senior residents, and the withdrawal of PG students deployed to family health centres and first-line treatment centres (FLTCs).

House surgeons were appointed after expediting the announcement of exam results of the Health University. A request has been made to the Finance Department to raise the stipend, she said.

Minister George said the decision to appoint non-academic junior residents was made based on the medicos' demand to reduce their workload.

The representatives of PG doctors, who had held talks with the government twice earlier, expressed satisfaction over the outcome, and were willing to withdraw the strike.

"They are not part of the ongoing strike," she said.

The minister denied that the government had directed the PG medical students to vacate the college hostels. College principals have been asked not to make students vacate the hostels after the issue came into the notice of the government.

It was reported earlier that principals had issued notices to students to vacate their hostel rooms. After the minister's intervention, college principals have issued a fresh circular, saying students need not vacate their rooms.

KGMOA continues standing strike



The indefinite standing strike of government doctors in front of the State Secretariat entered its fourth day.



The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) called for the strike protesting against the reduction in salary and other benefits.

KGMOA's Pathanamthitta district committee held the protest on Friday. The Alappuzha district committee will take over the protest on Saturday.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association demanded the government to initiate steps to end the strikes of government doctors and PG students, which have been affecting the healthcare sector.