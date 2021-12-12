3,777 new COVID cases in Kerala after 57K tests on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 3,777 new COVID cases and 3,856 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 38,361.

So far, 51,12,620 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 3,572 contracted the virus through contact while 11 came from outside the state and 23 are healthcare workers.

A total of 57,121 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 808, 590 and 505 respectively.

A total of 34 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 42,967.

There are currently 1,61,911 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,57,577 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,334 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 808

Ernakulam - 590

Kozhikode - 505

Kannur - 249

Kottayam - 242

Kollam - 229

Thrissur - 224

Malappuram - 212

Idukki - 182

Pathanamthitta - 170

Wayanad - 110

Alappuzha - 96

Kasaragod - 80

Palakkad - 80

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 359

Kollam - 179

Pathanamthitta - 298

Alappuzha - 142

Kottayam - 375

Idukki - 142

Ernakulam - 606

Thrissur - 432

Palakkad - 19

Malappuram - 281

Kozhikode - 492

Wayanad - 203

Kannur - 284

Kasaragod - 44