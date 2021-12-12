3,777 new COVID cases in Kerala after 57K tests on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 3,777 new COVID cases and 3,856 recoveries on Sunday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 38,361.
So far, 51,12,620 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 3,572 contracted the virus through contact while 11 came from outside the state and 23 are healthcare workers.
A total of 57,121 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 808, 590 and 505 respectively.
A total of 34 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 42,967.
There are currently 1,61,911 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 1,57,577 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,334 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 808
Ernakulam - 590
Kozhikode - 505
Kannur - 249
Kottayam - 242
Kollam - 229
Thrissur - 224
Malappuram - 212
Idukki - 182
Pathanamthitta - 170
Wayanad - 110
Alappuzha - 96
Kasaragod - 80
Palakkad - 80
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 359
Kollam - 179
Pathanamthitta - 298
Alappuzha - 142
Kottayam - 375
Idukki - 142
Ernakulam - 606
Thrissur - 432
Palakkad - 19
Malappuram - 281
Kozhikode - 492
Wayanad - 203
Kannur - 284
Kasaragod - 44