Off-duty firemen rescue mother, child from car that fell into pond after vehicle collision

Chavara (Kollam): It was a miracle indeed! A mother and a child from Thevalakkara in Chavara got back their life thanks to the timely help of two off-duty Fire Force personnel.

The two firemen jumped into the pond and rescued the mother-child duo from the car that had plunged into the pond from the road after a collision between vehicles.

The car in which S Anu, 39, an employee of Vellimon Vocational Higher Secondary School, and his eight-year-old son Sanal Krishnan, were going turned turtle and fell into a pond beside the Chavara Titanium-Sasthamcotta Road at Thevalakkara Kuzhamkulam junction.

The incident happened around 9.25 am on Sunday.

In a strange coincidence, fireman Mithun of Karunagappally fire station, who was going to Puthur for his friend's marriage, and fireman Noufar P Nazar of Chavara fire station, who was going to his rented house at Kottukad in Mynagappally, happened to be there at the spot at the time of the accident.

On seeing the shocking accident, the two firemen did not have any second thoughts on jumping into the pond. Once inside the pond, the two firemen balanced the car on a rope and ensured that the car did not drown. Later, they rescued Anu and Sanal, who were stranded inside the car. Since they were wearing seat belts, both of them didn't suffer any major injury.

Vehicle lifted using a crane after it fell in the pond near the Chavara Titanium-Sasthamcotta Road at Thevalakkara Kuzhamkulam junction.

Later, Anu and Sanal were admitted to the Chavara Community Health Centre for treatment. Now, they are resting at home. Anu hails from Beena Bhavan at Pallakal in Thevalakkara.

Later on Sunday, Noufar and Mithun visited the house of Anu. Anu's husband K Girish and daughter Devayani gave them a warm welcome at home. They extended their heartfelt gratitude to the duo for saving the lives of Anu and Sanal.