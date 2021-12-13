Standoff between Kerala Governor, govt continues; no sign of de-escalation yet

New Delhi: The standoff between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government over the former's objection to "political interference" in universities shows no sign of de-escalation. The Governor reiterated that the Chief Minister's priority is his party and not educational matters.

When pointed out the Chief Minister's response that he was giving a political reply to a political statement, the Governor said the language used mattered. He was responding to the Chief Minister's comments in Kannur on the issue.

"The Chief Minister did not respond even after 48 hours to my letter on political interference in universities. I was told he was attending a party programme in Alappuzha. I told the Finance Minister and Chief Secretary that the issue stemmed from the priority given to the party over university. I expected the Chief Minister to contact me over the phone or otherwise," Governor Khan said.

He added that the Finance Minister and Chief Secretary, along with the Finance Secretary, met him a few days later and informed that there had been confusion.

"It was then that I asked the Chief Minister to take up the responsibilities of the Chancellor, and instructed my office to forward all university-related files to the office of the Chief Minister. I then told the Chief Minister that we were holding different views," the Governor explained.

Khan said he was responsible to ensure that the universities were not a government department. "I have to ensure that the government does not interfere with the autonomy of the universities. The developments over the past two-and-a-half years pained me," he said.

The Governor further said that he came to know of nepotism in appointments to the universities through media reports. "It is not my job to run the university. My responsibility is to ensure that the university administration is in line with the law," he said.

Further clarifying his stand, Khan said the government should not pass the buck on him after misusing power for political interests.

"Take the case of Kannur University. I was made the first respondent when the issue reached the court.

"I am requesting them again to bring an ordinance, amend the Act of the university, and become the Chancellor ... you become the Chancellor, and you do what you want to do ... I want them (the government) to decide who will be the Chancellor and the decision can be taken and implemented in no time. Bring in an ordinance, and I will sign it," Governor Khan said while addressing the media in New Delhi.

He explained that he was asking the Chief Minister to take away the responsibilities of the Chancellor from him since he did not wish to be in conflict with the government.