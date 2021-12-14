Ritual art forms allowed during religious fests as Kerala lifts more COVID-19 curbs

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the ritual art forms would be allowed to be performed at religious places as part of festivals as the state lifted a few more curbs announced earlier to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM announced a slew of relaxations after the weekly COVID-19 review meeting on Monday.

A maximum of 300 people would be allowed for public functions held in open spaces and a maximum of 150 people would be allowed for events held in closed spaces like halls. The public functions include political and cultural functions, the CM said.

But for marriage functions and death-related rituals, the maximum people allowed in public space would continue to be 200. In closed spaces, the maximum number allowed for such functions would be 100.

The Chief Minister, however, said that the opening of schools with full strength was not under consideration of the State Government right now.

Kerala reported 2,434 new COVID-19 cases and 4,308 recoveries on Monday, Dec 13. With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 36,281.