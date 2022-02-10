Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 18,420 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 43,286 recoveries from the infection.

The active cases had a significant drop to 2,32,980. Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Kerala also dipped to 22% after 82,575 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 20 recent deaths were confirmed as COVID-related. Kerala also added 321 previously undocumented fatalities taking the official COVID toll to 61,134.

Of the fresh cases, 151 are healthcare workers and 107 reached Kerala recently. While 17,048 contracted the virus through contact, the source of infection in 1,114 remains unknown.

There are 3,88,601 under observation in the state, of whom 3,80,753 are in home/institutional quarantine.

Of the 7,848 hospitalised with COVID-19 in Kerala, 1,205 new admissions were recorded on the day. According to the health department, 3.4% of the 2,32,980 active cases are hospitalised.

Teen vaccination status

To date, 74% (11,29,090) of teenagers between 15 and 17 in Kerala have received the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccination while 9% (1,29,269) have taken both doses, the health department informed.

The vaccination stats among eligible adults in the state was 85% (both doses).

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam, 3,012

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,999

Kottayam, 1,749

Kollam, 1,656

Thrissur, 1,532

Kozhikode, 1,477

Malappuram, 1,234

Idukki, 1,091

Alappuzha, 1,025

Pathanamthitta, 972

Kannur, 950

Palakkad, 858

Wayanad, 638

Kasaragod, 227

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam, 9,691

Thrissur, 5,283

Kottayam, 3,837

Thiruvananthapuram, 3,778

Malappuram, 3,068

Alappuzha, 2,969

Kollam, 2,919

Kozhikode, 2,827

Palakkad, 2,539

Kannur, 1,670

Wayanad, 1,579

Idukki, 1,458

Pathanamthitta, 1,098

Kasaragod, 670