Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 18,420 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 43,286 recoveries from the infection.
The active cases had a significant drop to 2,32,980. Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Kerala also dipped to 22% after 82,575 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 20 recent deaths were confirmed as COVID-related. Kerala also added 321 previously undocumented fatalities taking the official COVID toll to 61,134.
Of the fresh cases, 151 are healthcare workers and 107 reached Kerala recently. While 17,048 contracted the virus through contact, the source of infection in 1,114 remains unknown.
There are 3,88,601 under observation in the state, of whom 3,80,753 are in home/institutional quarantine.
Of the 7,848 hospitalised with COVID-19 in Kerala, 1,205 new admissions were recorded on the day. According to the health department, 3.4% of the 2,32,980 active cases are hospitalised.
Teen vaccination status
To date, 74% (11,29,090) of teenagers between 15 and 17 in Kerala have received the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccination while 9% (1,29,269) have taken both doses, the health department informed.
The vaccination stats among eligible adults in the state was 85% (both doses).
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam, 3,012
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,999
Kottayam, 1,749
Kollam, 1,656
Thrissur, 1,532
Kozhikode, 1,477
Malappuram, 1,234
Idukki, 1,091
Alappuzha, 1,025
Pathanamthitta, 972
Kannur, 950
Palakkad, 858
Wayanad, 638
Kasaragod, 227
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam, 9,691
Thrissur, 5,283
Kottayam, 3,837
Thiruvananthapuram, 3,778
Malappuram, 3,068
Alappuzha, 2,969
Kollam, 2,919
Kozhikode, 2,827
Palakkad, 2,539
Kannur, 1,670
Wayanad, 1,579
Idukki, 1,458
Pathanamthitta, 1,098
Kasaragod, 670