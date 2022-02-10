Malayalam
Locals nab POCSO case accused who escaped from Thrissur hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case accused, who escaped from the Medical College Hospital here during treatment, was caught by locals.

Uttar Pradesh native Fayin (24), who is an inmate of the Viyyur Central Prison, had given cops the slip by Thursday noon.

He was caught by locals at Velappa a few kilometres from the hospital. The locals said that he was attempting to board a bus toward Thrissur.

Locals had tied him up and handed over to the police. Fayin had been brought to the hospital along with other inmates after he complained of breathing problems.

