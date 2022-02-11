COVID: Kerala logs 16k new cases, 43k recoveries on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has yet again reported a significant drop in the number of active cases of coronavirus.

The active case tally in Kerala reached 2,05,410 after 43,087 recoveries were recorded on Friday as against 16,012 fresh infections.

Kerala's COVID toll reached 61,626 after 465 previously undocumented fatalities and 27 recent deaths were made official by the health department on the day.

Meanwhile, there was a slight increase in COVID hospitalisation in Kerala. As of data provided by the state health department, 3.6% of the active cases are in hospitals. The figures had gone under 3% earlier this week.

A total of 7,238 persons are in hospitals including 1,141 that were admitted on the day.

Of the fresh cases, 14,685 had contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection in 1,140 remains unknown and 130 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.

As for recoveries, Kollam district posted the highest numbers (6,701), followed by Ernakulam (6,251) and Thiruvananthapuram (5,213).

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam 2732

Thiruvananthapuram 1933

Kollam 1696

Kottayam 1502

Thrissur 1357

Kozhikode 1258

Alappuzha 1036

Idukki 831

Pathanamthitta 785

Malappuram 750

Palakkad 686

Kannur 633

Wayanad 557

Kasaragod 256