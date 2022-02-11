ED to probe Sivasankar's shady financial deals after Swapna's disclosures

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate has received legal opinion for carrying out a detailed probe into the alleged money laundering and other shady financial transactions by M Sivasankar, IAS, who is an accused in the case pertaining to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage.

The ED probe is currently progressing based on the details that came out in connection with the probe into the smuggling of gold and dollar as well as the related shady transactions linked to the government's Life Mission project.

However, the ED’s new move comes in the wake of the hints given by co-accused Swapna Suresh about Sivasankar amassing wealth disproportionate to his income while occupying high government positions.

The conspiracy angle



At the same time, the ED is not vested with the powers to investigate his alleged conspiracy against the agency as claimed by Swapna Suresh. It is the state police which is empowered to take suo motu case on this matter.



Swapna had disclosed that she was forced to say that ED had pressurised her to give a statement against the chief minister and Sivasankar had hatched the conspiracy to bring out a voice clip in the public domain to implicate ED officers.

Swapna had informed the ED about this matter months before she spoke to the media. On the basis of her statement, ED had given a complaint to the State Police Chief.

However, since no action was taken on their complaint, the ED has decided to approach the high court for a CBI probe with specific evidence.

The ED has obtained the legal opinion that Swapna’s statement has the legal grounds for seeking a CBI probe.

The ED is gearing up to produce Swapna in magistrate court and get her confidential statement recorded once again. It is of the view that it should take further action only if Swapna, who is scheduled to appear before the agency on February 15, sticks to the disclosure that she made before the media recently.