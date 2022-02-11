Malayalam
Man rides scooter with python in Kozhikode, case registered

Our Correspondent
Published: February 11, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Kozhikode

Koyilandi, Kozhikode: The forest department has registered a case against a man, who caught a python and rode a scooter with the snake. The case was filed against Jithu, a native of Muchukunnu.

In a video, which surfaced on social media platforms, the man was seen displaying the python and carrying it away on his scooter. The man was in an inebriated state.

The incident happened on January 29 but the video of the incident surfaced recently.

Peruvannamuzhi forest range officer K V Baiju said that the forest department initiated an inquiry after the video showed the man holding the python by its head and wrapping it around his neck. 

