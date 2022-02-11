Old WhatsApp video on tiger spreads panic in Mundakayam

Mundakayam: Forest officials have urged public to desist from promoting on social media baseless reports on sighting wild animals. This followed an undated WhatsApp video post claiming a tiger has been sighted at a teak plantation here in Kottayam district.

Several people, who saw the video widely circulating on WhatsApp, even avoided forest paths, and shared the visuals with others so that they, too, could take necessary precautions.

The video showed a tiger moving through the teakwood forest, which looked similar to an area under the Vandanpathal Forest Station in Mundakayam.

Unidentified location

Even as panic spread among the residents here discussions soon revolved around the exact location where the tiger was sighted. Several vouched that they had seen the big cat around the warning board the forest department had placed. Some others believed the tiger was in Kalaketty, not in Vandanpathal.

Leopard scare too

The tiger was 'sighted' at a time when Chennapara and Kombukuthi areas have been under the grip of a tiger scare.

People started calling all forest stations under the Erumely range, wanting to know the location of the tiger. Forest officials, however, were clueless on its likely location.

Several States, same tiger

In fact, the video showing the same tiger at the same location had spread scare in several villages in other States earlier.

Some WhatsApp users "identified" the location as Kumalabahali in Odisha's Keonjhar district, which others countered, saying it was near Lalkuan in Uttarakhand.