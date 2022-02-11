'Willing to conquer Mt Everest with adequate training', Trekker Babu discharged from hospital

Palakkad: Young trekker R Babu was discharged from the hospital on Friday after two days under observation. Babu, who was trapped in the face of a mountain cleft, was rescued by the Indian Army through a breathtaking operation on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old youth was discharged from the district hospital here this morning as the doctors certified that his health condition was stable. Many officials including District Collector Mrunmai Joshi IAS visited him at the hospital on Friday morning. Babu has been advised to take a week's rest before resuming work.

Was sure of being rescued: Babu

"I was not afraid. The cleft was like a tiny cave. When it was too cold and too hot outside, I used to crawl into the gorge and came outside whenever I heard anyone calling my name," he told reporters here.

When asked whether he realised that his rescue was breaking news in channels, the trekker said he was not aware about it but he was sure that someone would come to lift him to safety.

"The mobile phone lost its charge by the evening. Before that, I managed to click some selfies and sent to my friends to inform them that I was stranded there. I also tried to convey the message to the Fire and Rescue personnel," he detailed.

Babu said besides the severe climate, the lack of food and water was also an issue as he developed difficulties with the time running out.

On the failed mission of airlifting him from the cleft initially, the youth said it was not possible as its rotors would hit the rock.

'To continue trekking'

Stating that he would like to continue his passion for travelling and trekking, Babu also said his present priority was to take proper rest and have good food.

"I'm willing to climb Mount Everest with adequate training," Babu said while adding that he faced no physical difficulties.

Meanwhile, Babu's mother said that she'll nurse him back to health with good food. She added that she was disappointed that the government was filing a case against him.

The young trekker also warned the public against trekking wothout permission. He added that he owed his life to the army and hospital authorities.

After being trapped in a cleft on a mountain face in Malampuzha area of Palakkad district in Kerala for nearly two days, rescue teams of the Army were able to reach Babu, provide him food and water and then haul him to safety on Wednesday morning.

A specialist mountaineering team of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) rescued him from the cleft.

The Army deployed two teams consisting of qualified mountaineers and rock climbing experts from Parachute Regimental Centre, Bangalore and Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington.

Babu, along with two others, had on Monday decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill there, but the other two abandoned the effort halfway.

However, Babu continued to climb to the hilltop, and after reaching there, slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

(With PTI inputs.)