COVID in Kerala: 3,262 fresh cases, toll crosses 65k

Kerala's COVID toll crossed the 65,000-mark on Saturday when nine recent deaths and 172 previously undocumented fatalities were added to the official list.
So far, 65,161 persons in Kerala have succumbed to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the state logged 3,262 fresh cases and 7,339 recoveries from coronavirus infection on the day. There are 32,980 active cases in Kerala.
Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day was 7.81% after 41,753 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Thiruvananthapuram recorded the most number of cases among districts (638) followed by Ernakulam, 552 and Kottayam, 314.
Of the fresh cases, 3,065 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection in 148 remains unknown. Besides, 32 healthcare workers were infected on the day.
There are 1,11,564 under observation in the state, of whom 1,09,157 are in home/institutional quarantine and 2,407 are in hospitals. There were 305 hospitalisations in Kerala's hospitals on Saturday.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram, 638
Ernakulam, 552
Kottayam, 314
Kollam, 268
Thrissur, 235
Kozhikode, 232
Idukki, 161
Pathanamthitta, 159
Alappuzha, 155
Malappuram, 128
Palakkad, 127
Kannur, 122
Wayanad, 108
Kasaragod, 63
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam, 1,486
Kottayam, 790
Thrissur, 714
Idukki, 710
Thiruvananthapuram, 685
Kozhikode, 624
Alappuzha, 479
Malappuram, 448
Palakkad, 351
Wayanad, 330
Pathanamthitta, 318
Kollam, 219
Kasaragod, 115
Kannur, 70