COVID: Kerala logs 2,524 fresh infections, active case tally dips under 30k

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday reported 2,524 fresh cases and 5,499 recoveries from the infection.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 has dropped under 30k (29,943) with 7.2% (2,188) of those admitted to hospitals.
Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Kerala on the day was 7.28% after 34,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Kerala's COVID toll has reached 65,223 after three deaths recorded in the last 24 hours and 59 previously undocumented fatalites were made official by the health department.
Ernakulam logged the highest number of cases (393) followed by Thiruvananthapuram (356) and Kottayam (241).
District-wise new cases
Ernakulam, 393
Thiruvananthapuram, 356
Kottayam, 241
Kozhikode, 220
Kollam, 215
Thrissur, 205
Idukki, 160
Pathanamthitta, 142
Alappuzha, 137
Kannur, 121
Malappuram, 113
Wayanad, 101
Palakkad, 96
Kasaragod, 24
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram, 961
Ernakulam, 881
Thrissur, 522
Idukki, 425
Kozhikode, 423
Kottayam, 379
Malappuram, 330
Palakkad, 296
Wayanad, 287
Alappuzha, 283
Pathanamthitta, 277
Kollam, 253
Kannur, 106
Kasaragod, 76