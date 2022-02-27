COVID: Kerala logs 2,524 fresh infections, active case tally dips under 30k

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday reported 2,524 fresh cases and 5,499 recoveries from the infection.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has dropped under 30k (29,943) with 7.2% (2,188) of those admitted to hospitals.

Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Kerala on the day was 7.28% after 34,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kerala's COVID toll has reached 65,223 after three deaths recorded in the last 24 hours and 59 previously undocumented fatalites were made official by the health department.

Ernakulam logged the highest number of cases (393) followed by Thiruvananthapuram (356) and Kottayam (241).

District-wise new cases

Ernakulam, 393

Thiruvananthapuram, 356

Kottayam, 241

Kozhikode, 220

Kollam, 215

Thrissur, 205

Idukki, 160

Pathanamthitta, 142

Alappuzha, 137

Kannur, 121

Malappuram, 113

Wayanad, 101

Palakkad, 96

Kasaragod, 24

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram, 961

Ernakulam, 881

Thrissur, 522

Idukki, 425

Kozhikode, 423

Kottayam, 379

Malappuram, 330

Palakkad, 296

Wayanad, 287

Alappuzha, 283

Pathanamthitta, 277

Kollam, 253

Kannur, 106

Kasaragod, 76