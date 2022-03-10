1,426 new COVID cases in Kerala after 27K tests on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 1,426 new COVID cases and 2,055 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 11,022.

So far, 64,39,421 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 1,342 contracted the virus through contact while 6 came from outside the state and 14 are healthcare workers.

A total of 27,923 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 260, 187 and 179 respectively.

Two COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 66,689.

There are currently 31,380 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 30,331 are under home or institutional quarantine while 1,049 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 260

Kottayam - 187

Thiruvananthapuram - 179

Kollam - 128

Pathanamthitta - 115

Idukki - 96

Kozhikode - 93

Thrissur - 88

Alappuzha - 65

Kannur - 57

Palakkad - 51

Wayanad - 50

Malappuram - 45

Kasaragod - 12

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 205

Kollam - 171

Pathanamthitta - 170

Alappuzha - 98

Kottayam - 234

Idukki - 152

Ernakulam - 387

Thrissur - 153

Palakkad - 30

Malappuram - 87

Kozhikode - 174

Wayanad - 101

Kannur - 83

Kasaragod - 10