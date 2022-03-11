1,175 new COVID cases in Kerala after 27K tests on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 1,175 new COVID cases and 1,612 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 10,511.

So far, 64,41,033 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 1,115 contracted the virus through contact while 2 came from outside the state and 12 are healthcare workers.

A total of 27,093 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 181, 166 and 128 respectively.

Two COVID deaths were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 66,762.

There are currently 29,160 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 28,145 are under home or institutional quarantine while 1,015 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 181

Thiruvananthapuram - 166

Kottayam - 128

Thrissur - 117

Kollam - 84

Idukki - 82

Pathanamthitta - 82

Kozhikode - 81

Alappuzha - 57

Kannur - 46

Palakkad - 46

Wayanad - 42

Malappuram - 35

Kasaragod - 28

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 223

Kollam - 108

Pathanamthitta - 100

Alappuzha - 99

Kottayam - 189

Idukki - 159

Ernakulam - 111

Thrissur - 83

Palakkad - 132

Malappuram - 69

Kozhikode - 150

Wayanad - 86

Kannur - 90

Kasaragod - 13