A Keralite based in Ukraine proved to be a godsend for Indians caught in the middle of the Russian invasion of the east European country.

It was Rinish Joseph, the students' coordinator of Sumy State University, who extended all help to the Indian students during their arduous journey to the border of Poland from the war-ravaged parts of Ukraine.

Rinish, hailing from Pandaparambil house in Aluva, joined the students' journey towards the border area along with his Ukraine-born wife Victoria and their two-month-old son Raphel.

"I don't want to remember those wretched days. At one point of time, disgusted with the approach of the Indian Embassy, the stranded students decided to move to the Russian border on their own. Had it happened, it would have been risky. My first challenge was to convince them not to take such a dangerous step,'' he said.

"At one point of time, students started losing hope and this caused acute mental agony to many among them. I stood by them like a rock in their hour of crisis and took great pains to instill hope and courage in them. During the journey towards the Polish border, I ensured that no student went missing while moving amidst the heavy crowd. Without complaint from any of the students, we managed to bring them safely to the border,'' Rinish added.

Indian students, who were stuck in beleaguered Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, said it was a miracle to survive the war and they were now relieved to have finally reached Delhi on Friday morning.

Dheeraj Kumar, a sixth-year medical student in Sumy State University, said he was pleased to see his parents at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

We have gone through unprecedented challenges in Sumy. It was a terrible experience to survive the war for 13 days. To me, it looks like a miracle to have returned alive to my country, Kumar told PTI as he touched the feet of his parents, who had arrived from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba to receive their son.

Kumar also thanked the Indian government and the embassies in Ukraine and Poland for helping in their evacuation and safe return to India.

Covering hundreds of miles across Ukraine using multiple means of transport, the students were evacuated from the war-hit country after two weeks of excruciating stay in Sumy.

After having endured a strenuous journey to escape the war-hit region, they were evacuated in the second attempt from Sumy, which has been witnessing a heavy shelling and intense gunfire ever since the Russian offensive on Ukraine began last month.

An Air India flight carrying 240 students evacuated from Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning from the cityu of Rzeszow in Poland.

The aircraft took off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, officials said.

The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning.

India had sent three flights to Poland to bring back a big last group of 600 students evacuated from Sumy. The Indian government is carrying out a challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine.