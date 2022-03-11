Woman hacked to death by brother-in-law in Thodupuzha

Thodupuzha: A 54-year-old woman was hacked to death by her brother-in-law here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Haleema, a native of Vengalloor in Thodupuzha. Her elder sister's husband, 62-year-old Shamsudheen, surrendered at the Vazhakulam police station after the murder. He was later taken to the Thodupuzha police station.

The incident happened near the Vengalloor Guru ITC around 7pm on Thursday. Shamsudheen hacked Haleema while she was on her way back to her twin sister's house, according to the police.

The woman, who sustained injuries to her head and body, ran to a nearby house. She was taken to a private hospital by the police but she died. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Thodupuzha district hospital.

Shamsudheen and his wife had been living separately for two years. Recently, Shamsudeen asked his wife to come back to his life but Haleema objected. This is what provoked Shamsudheen, the police said.

Haleema, whose husband had died, stayed at her twin sister's house at Vengalloor. Haleema is survived by her children: Ummukkulsu and Younis.

Shamsudheen was later taken to the Thodupuzha police station.