Kerala CM Pinarayi writes to PM Modi to look into deportation of UK anthropologist Filippo Osella

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the "distressful" deportation of Filippo Osella, an anthropologist and academician from the UK, when he arrived in the southern state for a seminar.

Vijayan, wrote a letter to the PM on Wednesday, asking the latter to "kindly look into this matter with the seriousness it deserves and issue instructions to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future".

"It is distressful that a reputed scholar like Prof. Osella had to face deportation at the Thiruvananthapuram airport when he arrived for participating in a seminar in Kochi," the CM said in his letter.

Osella, Professor of Anthropology and South Asian Studies at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom (UK), had arrived in Kerala on March 24 to attend a seminar at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

He was, however, deported on arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Vijayan said the professor has conducted extensive research work in many places including in Kerala, where he is researching traditional fishing activities.

The CM said India has a rich tradition of welcoming foreign scholars and social scientists for research purposes and they have produced "valuable" publications. “We need to continue this tradition of being friendly and welcoming to scholars," he said.

Osella's recent research examines contemporary transformation of South Indian Muslims with field-work in Kozhikode and in a number of Gulf countries.

His new research, funded by the Sussex Sustainability Research Programme, explores new ways to make traditional fishing in Kerala safer and sustainable by co-producing knowledge on marine weather and fish resources with traditional fishermen and weather forecasters.