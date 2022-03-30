Manjeri municipal councillor hacked during altercation over parking

Manjeri: A municipal councillor was hacked by miscreants on Tuesday night following an altercation over parking space at Payyanad near here in Malappuram district.

According to Manorama News, UDF councillor Thalappil Abdul Jaleel, 52, who represents Ward 16 in Manjeri municipal council, has suffered severe injuries on his forehead in the assault.

He has been admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. His condition is reportedly serious.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Tuesday. The gang also destroyed Jaleel's vehicle. Apart from Jaleel, two of his friends were also there when the assault happened.

The police is yet to identify the culprits behind the attack.