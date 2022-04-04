CM seeks to allay apprehensions over SilverLine alignment

Kannur: Amidst widespread protests against the Left Democratic Front government’s ambitious SilverLine rail project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought to allay the fears of the people saying that a final decision on its alignment would be taken based on the report on the social impact assessment.

The chief minister while addressing the first anniversary celebrations of the second LDF government, said the social impact study was on and all people concerned should allow the process to continue. Even the Supreme Court has given green signal for continuing the social impact study and the attempts being made to prevent the process from going forward were highly deplorable, he said.

Pinarayi said the people who are giving their land for the project have no apprehensions. The government has decided to grant big compensation for the land to be acquired for the project. Even the opposition seems to be divided on this issue, he said.

CM deplores Union minister's conduct

Pinarayi also slammed the door-to-door campaign of the BJP against the project in which Union Minister V Muraleedharan took part.

“We all saw the visuals where a Union minister came face to face with people’s opinion about the K-Rail project and how he was made aware of the importance of the project. Will any Union minister go to any state meet people with the intention of wrecking a project?

The chief minister also recalled his recent meeting with the prime minister regarding the project which is to be implemented by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd. “The prime minister has a positive stand towards the project. How can a minister who functions under the prime minister behave in this manner? he asked while referring to the door-to-door campaign carried out by Union Minister V Muraleedharan in Kazhakootam recently.

Pinarayi said the government’s objective was to implement all projects that have been promised in the LDF manifesto. These projects would create 20 lakh jobs in the state.

On Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor

Referring to the Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, the chief minister said the land acquisition process had begun. The government is also making efforts to get sanction for the Kochi-Mangaluru Industrial Corridor.

Anniversary events inaugurated

As part of the first anniversary celebrations of the state government, “Ente Keralam” exhibition-cum-fair will be held in all districts. Cultural activities, programmes will be held every evening as part of the festivities.

A series of programmes will be held in Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The valedictory function of the anniversary celebrations is scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 20.

The chief minister inaugurated “Ente Keralam–Mega Exhibition” which will continue till April 14.

Revenue Minster K Rajan presided over the function. Ministers K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Ahmed Devarkovil, Antony Raju, M Govindan, chief secretary V P Joy, information and public relations department secretary K R Jyothilal spoke on the occasion.