COVID: Kerala logs 256 new cases; no fresh fatalities in last two days

Kerala has not reported any fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last two days.

However, Kerala's COVID toll increased to 68,130 with the inclusion of 56 previously undocumented deaths.

On Monday, the state logged 256 infections and 378 recoveries from the coronavirus, leaving 2,502 active cases.

Ernakulam district had the most number of cases (60) followed by Thiruvananthapuram (47) and Kottayam (35).

Ernakulam also had the highest number of daily recoveries at 84 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (78) and Thrissur (49).

Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day was recorded at 2.32% after 11,016 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam 60

Thiruvananthapuram 47

Kottayam 35

Kozhikode 29

Pathanamthitta 23

Kollam 14

Idukki 13

Thrissur 9

Palakkad 7

Alappuzha 6

Kannur 6

Malappuram 4

Wayanad 2

Kasaragod 1