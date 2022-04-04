Malayalam
Mother and baby found burnt to death in Ranni

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2022 08:08 PM IST Updated: April 05, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Crime scene
Image for representation only. B Calkins/Shutterstock
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Ranni: A young woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old child were found burnt to death at Ranni in Pathanamthitta on Monday. The incident occurred at Aythala near here.

The deceased were identified as K R Rinfa, 22, and her child one-and-half year old Algana. Rinfa's husband, Saju Cherian, works in Muscat, Oman.

According to the police, the bodies of the deceased were found around 5.30 pm on Monday after Cherian's niece was unable to contact Rinfa through phone.

The mortal remains of the deceased were shifted to mortuary. Post mortem will be held on Tuesday, the police said.

Rinfa is a native of Meenmuttupara in the district.

