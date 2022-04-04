Malayalam
Newly wed drowns during wedding photoshoot, wife rescued but critical

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2022 05:02 PM IST
Kanika and Rejinlal.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident here a newly wed 28-year-old man drowned in the Kuttiady River during a wedding photoshoot on Monday.

The deceased is Paleri native Rejinlal. Kanika, his wife of just three weeks, too was swept away by the currents, but was rescued by kin and local residents.

Kanika is reportedly critical. She has been admitted to the Malabar Medical College.

The couple was accompanied by a few family members. They were witness to the tragic turn of events as the couple were being videographed on the banks of the river at Chavaramoozhy locality, near Janakikadu.

Rejinlal and Kanika's wedding was on March 14.

