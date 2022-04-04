Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Woman found dead at husband’s house; kin suspect domestic violence

Our Correspondent
Published: April 04, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Archana Raj
Topic | Kottayam

Manarkad: In a disturbing trend, cases of young people taking their own lives due to marital problems are being reported frequently in Kerala these days. The latest incident involves Archana Raj, aged 24 years, who was found hanging in the washroom of her husband’s house on Sunday afternoon.

Archana was married to Chirayil Binu of Maalam at Manarkad in Kottayam district. The police have recovered Archana’s diary. “It is learnt that there was a dispute between Archana and her husband's family on Sunday morning over attending a ceremony at a relative's house. She allegedly committed suicide after this fight,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, Archana’s kin have filed a complaint with the police alleging that she faced domestic violence and have raised suspicions over her death.

RELATED ARTICLES

Archana is survived by daughter Hrithika.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.