Keralite environmental expert to lead national scientific panel on Antarctica

Kottayam: An environmental expert from Kerala has been selected to head a crucial scientific body of the Government of India on Antarctica.

According to an official announcement, Dr C T Aravinda Kumar, who is the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Kottayam-based Mahatma Gandhi University and a professor at the university’s School of Environmental Sciences, will now lead the advisory panel tasked with carrying out an environmental impact study on Antarctica and is also engaged in protecting the icy continent’s nature.

The panel functions under the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), which is controlled by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The responsibilities of the panel include preparing long-term plans to preserve the environment of Antarctica; advising on implementing these proposals; purchasing equipment for the purpose and issuing further instructions on utilising such devices.