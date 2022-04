The body of a child presumed to be five months old was found in a canal at Peechi in Thrissur district on Sunday.

The body had decomposed to the extent that it was difficult to determine the gender of the child without tests, reported Manorama News.

It had been found floating in the canal at Kallidukk near the national highway.

The police plan to conduct a DNA test and also to probe recent the child missing cases.